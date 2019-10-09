33-year-old Nicholas J. Arches

Delaware State Police arrested a Lincoln man after he allegedly struck a man with his vehicle.

The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, when troopers were dispatched to the 8700 block of Clendaniel Pond Road. According to police, a black Chevrolet Cobalt, being driven by 33-year-old Nicholas J. Arches, was traveling westbound on Clendaniel Pond Road when he swerved and struck a 38-year-old man as he was walking in a grass area off the roadway.

It was learned that the victim had just engaged in a verbal altercation with Arches at Arches’ residence and walked away. Arches got into his vehicle and, according to police, intentionally struck him. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Arches was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering and driving while suspended or revoked. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $20,500 cash-only bond.