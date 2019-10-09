Sen. Chris Coons released a statement Oct. 9 after Turkey announced the launch of a military offensive targeting U.S.-allied Kurds in northern Syria.

“Turkey’s military offensive into northeastern Syria highlights my grave concerns about the U.S. withdrawal from the region,” said Coons. “The Trump administration is abandoning our Syrian Kurdish allies who, in the face of the Turkish military campaign, may be forced to turn to the Assad regime for protection. The U.S. withdrawal further emboldens Iranian proxies in the region and enables the escape of thousands of ISIS fighters who are currently held by Kurdish forces but remain determined to attack the West. Turkey’s decision to launch its military operation today is a direct result of President Trump’s failure to stand up for our partners and interests in the region — a move that calls into question the credibility and reliability of the U.S.”