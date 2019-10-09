In addition to the outdoor vendor area around the Rehoboth Bandstand, there will be an expanded artisan and vendor show in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., during the Sea Witch Festival weekend, Oct. 25-27.

The Convention Center will feature more than 30 artisan booths, children’s activities, Sea Witch apparel and concessions by Pasqualini’s Bakery. Vendor show and activities will run from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27. There is no admission fee to browse or shop.

Vendors will be selling handmade items including ceramics, pottery, metal work, photography, paintings, jewelry, wooden decor, pet accessories, edible birdhouses, glass art and more. The Kids Corner, sponsored by Garrison Homes, will feature spooky science fun with the Great STEMporium, monster art and trick-or-treat bag decorating. Magic shows with Jack Noel are set for 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

For more, visit beach-fun.com or call 227-6446.