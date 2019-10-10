Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, joined Delaware State University’s Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Tony Allen, faculty and students to discuss the Fostering Undergraduate Talent by Unlocking Resources for Education, or FUTURE, Act — a bipartisan, bicameral bill that provides critical funding for historically black colleges and universities.

The FUTURE Act, introduced by Sens. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, and Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, would renew $255 million in annual mandatory funding for all minority-serving institutions, including HBCUs. These funds lapsed last month at the end of fiscal 2019.

At Delaware State University, this federal funding helps to support, among other things, science, technology, engineering and math and teacher education programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

“There is simply no question that these funds are a good investment. The money provided through the FUTURE Act helps to train the students of today for the workforce of tomorrow,” said Carper. “At a time when millions of jobs are going unfilled because people do not have the necessary skills, this funding ensures that students graduating from Delaware State University, and other HBCUs around the country, are ready to step up to the plate and build lasting careers. From ensuring that we have more teachers of color in our elementary school, middle school and high school classrooms to providing the training needed to excel in the fields of science, math and engineering, this funding is a smart investment that will bolster our workforce and our economy. I want to thank Sens. Jones and Scott for leading the charge and introducing this bipartisan bill, and I look forward to continue working to make sure we renew this smart funding in short order.”

The FUTURE Act would ensure that DSU would continue to receive approximately $890,000 annually, which funds the following main programs: $270,000 for the Revitalizing Excellence and Expectations in Math and Science Program; $264,000 for the Teacher Education Program Enhancement Program; $174,000 for the Improving Library Services and Research Support Program; and $73,000 for campus-wide classroom/laboratories facilities and technology upgrade budget.