Athena holds no grudges and wants nothing more than a family

Athena was less than a year old when she was found scared, alone and suffering from traces of an embedded collar.

Despite her past, the now one-year-old has a temperament as sweet as sugar. She holds no grudges and would love nothing more than a human to shower with love and attention.

Athena gets along with other dogs and has also done well with children. She is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.