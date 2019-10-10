Southern Delaware Toastmasters will host a Halloween-themed open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Georgetown Public Library, 123 W. Pine St., Georgetown.

The open house is a chance to meet members and observe a club meeting to experience first-hand the importance of communication skills for today’s professional and learn how they can benefit from the Toastmasters public speaking and leadership programs.

“Southern Delaware Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth,” said club President Kathy Kramer.

After hearing a brief introduction about Toastmasters and the event, members and guests will enjoy a regular, albeit shorter, Toastmasters meeting that will include two prepared speeches, Table Topics impromptu speeches, and evaluations. Following the meeting, members and guests will have the opportunity to eat, socialize and network.

Club member James Conway, who recently joined the club and is the lead organizer of the open house, will be the Toastmaster of the Day.

“This event is planned with one thing in mind – for members and guests to have fun and socialize in a safe and exciting environment," said Conway. “Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Table Topics is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”

For more on the open house, email cjoinvil@gmail.com.

Southern Delaware Toastmasters meets from 6 to 7:15 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Georgetown Public Library.

For more, visit 1003044.toastmastersclubs.org.