The Taking a Stand lecture series, cosponsored by the Lewes Public Library and Topical Seminars, will resume with historian Melvin Urofsky’s talk on “Why Louis Brandeis Matters Today” at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Urofsky is a professor emeritus of history at Virginia Commonwealth University and was the chair of its history department. He is the co-editor of the five-volume collection of Louis Brandeis’ letters, as well as the author of the definitive biography titled “Louis D. Brandeis: A Life,” which received critical acclaim.

Urofsky's other books include “American Zionism from Herzl to the Holocaust,” which won the Jewish Book Council’s Morris J. Kaplun Award, “A Voice That Spoke for Justice: The Life and Times of Stephen S. Wise” and “Lethal Judgments: Assisted Suicide and American Law.” He is also the author of “Money and Free Speech: Campaign Finance Reform and the Courts” as well as “Dissent and the Supreme Court: Its Role in the Court's History and the Nation's Constitutional Dialogue.”

The next lecture, also cosponsored by the History Book Festival, is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 27 and will feature Eric Lichtblau, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the New York Times and author of the just-released “Return to the Reich: A Holocaust Refugee’s Secret Mission to Defeat the Nazis.” It is the story of Fred Mayer, a German-born Jew who escaped Nazi Germany only to return as an American commando on a secret mission behind enemy lines.

The Taking a Stand lecture series is cohosted by the Lewes Public Library and Topical Seminars. Topical Seminars is a bimonthly meeting of members of the community interested in participating in sessions of informed discourse on a variety of topics. The goal is to have a shared learning experience that will improve the social capital of our community. The History Book Festival is the first and only book festival in the U.S. devoted exclusively to history. For more on the festival, visit historybookfestival.org.

The event is free; register at visit lewes.lib.de.us, by calling 645-2733 or in person at the library’s circulation desk.

For more on the series, visit lewes.lib.de.us.