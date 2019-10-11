The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 183rd annual dinner is set for Jan. 6, 2020, featuring Sam and Mariah Calagione, founders of Dogfish Head Brewery, as distinguished keynote speakers.

The Calagiones will take this opportunity to share Dogfish Head’s story with the business community as they enter their 25th year of business.

“Sam and I are excited to share our story with Delaware’s amazing business community,” explains Dogfish Head Cofounder and Communitarian Mariah Calagione. “From starting as the smallest brewery in the U.S., through continual production and hospitality expansion, adding a distillery, right through merging with one of the most dynamic companies in the beverage industry, we are having a blast, and we look forward to a fun evening with many of Delaware’s leaders and entrepreneurs.”

Dogfish Head found its start back in 1995 as Delaware’s first brewpub in Rehoboth Beach. Nearly 25 years later it grew into the 12th largest brewery in the country, employing nearly 400 people, opened a full production brewery in Milton, its own hotel in Lewes, the Dogfish Inn, and a seafood restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, Chesapeake & Maine.

Dogfish Head announced May 9 an agreement to merge with the Boston Beer company. Boston Beer is best known for their diverse lineup of alcoholic beverage brands including Samuel Adams, Truly, Angry Orchard and Twisted Tea. The Calagiones look forward to continuous growth and opportunities to continue crafting new beers, spirits and off-centered experiences for fans throughout the country.

The annual dinner is the largest of the State Chamber’s annual events, drawing over 1,000 business leaders, dignitaries and elected officials at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St., Wilmington. The evening’s program will include the presentation of the Josiah Marvel Cup Award in honor of the memory of Josiah Marvel, who reorganized and was the first president of the modern-day State Chamber. A complimentary roundtrip shuttle will also be open to guests traveling from Kent and Sussex Counties.

For more, call 576-6572 or email ccorn@dscc.com.