Young Sea Witchers will go on a quest to collect buried treasure throughout downtown Rehoboth Beach during the Kid’s Whale Treasure Trail, set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 during the annual Sea Witch Festival.

Kids will receive a treasure map, collect their bounty and bring it back to the Info Table at the Rehoboth Bandstand to become an official Sea Witch buccaneer. This activity is geared towards children 8 and younger.

Cost is $5, while supplies last.

For more, visit beach-fun.com or call 227-6446.