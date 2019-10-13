Car broke utility pole in half

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a single-vehicle, multi-fatal crash in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, as a 1998 Mercedes E320 passenger car was traveling southbound on Wesley Church Road, south of Cannon Road (Route 18). Due to an excessive rate of speed, the operator lost control of the vehicle. It crossed the northbound lane and exited the road before striking a utility pole, breaking it in half.

The operator, 23-year-old Austin Moore of Seaford, was not properly restrained and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A front seat passenger, 26-year-old Matthew Tull of Seaford, was not properly restrained and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A rear seat passenger and brother of the front seat passenger, 23-year-old Jacob Tull of Seaford, was not properly restrained and ejected during the collision. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Wesley Church Road in the area of Cannon Road remains closed at this time due to the repair of the utility pole.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.