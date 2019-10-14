The Atlantic General Diabetes Center at Atlantic General Hospital will offer diabetes self-management education classes in November.

Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Atlantic General Hospital Regional Cancer Care Center, 9707 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Maryland.

The series of four, two-hour sessions will address blood glucose monitoring, foot care, nutrition, exercise and other self-management skills to help individuals better manage their diabetes. A family member is invited to attend. The program is recognized by the American Diabetes Association for quality education, and program staff includes a registered nurse and a registered dietitian, both of whom are Certified Diabetes Educators.

Advance registration and a referral from your primary care provider — which the program can obtain — are required.

Diabetes self-management is a Medicare benefit and the cost of the classes is covered by most insurances.

For registration and more, call 410-208-9761.