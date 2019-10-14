22-year-old Brianna Dadds, of Georgetown, charged

A Georgetown woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman.



Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, officers from the Georgetown Police Department were dispatched to Georgetown Plaza for a complaint of an assault. The victim told police she had exited a store and found a vehicle parked along the sidewalk, blocking the ramp to enter the parking lot. The victim approached the vehicle and asked if the operator could move to allow her to use the ramp.

While speaking with the operator of the vehicle, an unknown female approached the victim and tackled her to the ground. The suspect then left in a vehicle. Witnesses immediately responded to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



Witnesses were able to provide a registration number for a vehicle the suspect was seen leaving in. Officers responded to the address listed on the vehicle registration and were able to identify and take the suspect into custody without incident.



Brianna Dadds, 22, of Georgetown, was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.