The Delaware Department of Transportation's contractor, George & Lynch Inc. will be milling, paving and striping Wilson Road and Gravel Hill Road, Georgetown.

Motorists can anticipate intermittent lane and shoulder closures on Wilson Road from US 113 to Savannah Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Oct. 21 through Nov. 9.

Closures are set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4 through Nov. 22 on Gravel Hill Road, from Hollis Road to the railroad tracks.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts. Flaggers will also be on-site to direct motorists.