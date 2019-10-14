The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge on Front Street over the Nanticoke River, between High Street Extension Concord Road and Middleford Road, Seaford, from 6 to 11:45 p.m. Oct. 23, for the maintenance of the drawbridge.

Motorists traveling north on Front Street will be detoured east on East High Street to US 13 and continue north. Motorists will make a left on Middleford Road and return to Front Street.

Motorists heading south on Front Street will be detoured east on Middleford Road to US 13. Motorists will make a right turn south to East High Street and continue westbound to Front Street.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.