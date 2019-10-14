The Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., will welcome Capt. William Manthorpe back for a presentation about “Ships Named Delaware” at 2 p.m. Oct. 18.

Manthorpe is a retired Navy Captain and government civilian senior executive. He retired in 1994 as the deputy director of Naval Intelligence, having served 40 years as an intelligence professional. Since retiring full time to the Delaware Coast in 1998, Manthorpe has been researching, writing and speaking on the naval and maritime history of Delaware.

At least 23 Navy ships have been named for Delaware, the state, its cities, people or other places, according to The Naval History and Heritage Command. The USS Delaware — to be designated SSN-791 — the seventh such named ship, was christened Oct. 20, 2018, and is the first submarine. It is expected to be commissioned in 2019.

A $5 donation is suggested; free for members.

