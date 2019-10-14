Sussex Academy middle school students participated in a Beyond Our Borders expedition during the week of Sept. 23.

The main topics of food/language, family life, education, economics and heritage and traditions were chosen based on the information the students learned from their summer reading book, “I Will Always Write Back” by Caitlin Alifirenka. The three countries students studied were Peru, Philippines and Ghana.

Students were randomly grouped to one of the three countries and for four days they rotated through their core classes — English, math, social studies, science, reading and writing — and received lessons on each of the topics. Following the lessons, students worked on projects that were displayed for the school and families to view during the Expedition Showcase on Sept. 26.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.