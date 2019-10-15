The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce will present its inaugural Home & Garden Show, set for Feb. 21-22, 2020, at Harrington Raceway & Casino, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, with wall-to-wall displays and exhibits in the Gold Room.

For home improvement specialist, the show is a way to share products and services with prospective customers. Reserve a booth space talk to potential customers about the products or services available to them. Early bird registration ends Oct. 25.

For attendees, the show is an opportunity to gather information to start spring projects. The show will feature the latest in cabinetry and countertops, sunrooms and patios, flooring, electrical upgrades, energy-efficient windows, pools and hot tubs, landscaping and home security from local experts, ready and able to answer questions, guide brainstorms and give advice.

For more, call 734-7513 or email cfriese@cdcc.net.