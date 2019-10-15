The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation will host the fifth annual “Boo-B-Que By the Sea,” a barbeque cook-off competition and family festival at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Delaware Seashore State Park, 39415 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach.

This year’s event will take place at the South Inlet Campground starting at 6 p.m. Free parking is available at the South Inlet Day Area during the event. The event features a wide variety of family-friendly activities. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Delaware Children in Nature Endowment Fund, which affords young people outdoor recreational opportunities across the state.

From 6-10 p.m., the public can join the Kansas City Barbeque Society competitors for a spooky evening of trick-or-treating, and an opportunity for visitors to sample and select the “people’s choice award” winners for chicken wings. Craft beers will also be available on tap for adults hosted by La Vida Hospitality. Ocean 98 radio’s DJ Magellan will be live onsite for the festivities.

KCBS is a competitive cooking organization and the world's largest non-profit group of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with more than 20,000 members worldwide. Every year, KCBS sanctions more than 450 barbeque contests worldwide, with the mission of recognizing BBQ as “America's Cuisine,” and “to celebrate, teach, preserve and promote barbeque as a culinary technique, sport and art form.”

For more, visit boo-bq.com.