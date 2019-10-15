The Nanticoke Physician Network welcomed certified nurse-midwife Heather Haddock to its advanced practice.

Haddock joins Nanticoke Women’s Health in Seaford.

As a CNM, Haddock is certified to provide the management of a woman’s health care in a number of settings related to pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period. She is also able to help with family planning and gynecological needs throughout a woman’s life cycle.

Haddock received both her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science in nursing – leadership from Wilmington University in Georgetown, and her Master of Science in nursing – nurse-midwifery from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. She began her nursing career at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in 2009 on the obstetrics unit as a registered nurse, and most recently worked as Nanticoke’s clinical educator for maternal child health. Haddock is certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board, and is a member of the American College of Nurse Midwives.

Haddock is accepting new patients at Nanticoke Women’s Health, 100 Rawlins Drive, Seaford.

To schedule an appointment, call 990-3300.