The Milton Fire Department will host A Children’s Breakfast with seatings from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at HOB Elementary School, 402 Mulberry St., Milton.

In addition to crafts, face painting, and a raffle, there will be a meet and greet with Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen.”

Cost is $15 per person; children younger than 3 are free. Proceeds benefit the Milton Fire Department Station 85 Campaign.

Tickets are available at station85campaign.org.

For more, call 644-0107 or email tcolegrove@horizonphilanthropic.com.