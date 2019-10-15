There will be activities at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., during Sea Witch Festival Weekend, Oct. 25-27.

View a display of souvenirs from years of Sea Witch Festivals all weekend — hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26-27.

Jolly Trolley Magical History Tours are set for 9 and 11 a.m. Tour historic sites of downtown Rehoboth Beach on the historic Jolly Trolley with a tour guide. Tours meet at the Anna Hazzard Tent House, 17 Christian St. Cost is $10 per person, cash only payable upon boarding the trolley. Reservations are required; call 227-7310.

The museum will host an indoor scavenger hunt at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 for children 12 and younger. Children will need to find selected Halloween decorations around the museum. Free admission; rain or shine.

The museum will show the classic monster film "Creature from the Black Lagoon" at 7 p.m. Oct. 26, after a busy festival day of chasing Sea Witch clues. The screening will last 90 minutes. Light refreshments. After the show, stay for a discussion of favorite scary pictures. Bring a cushion for comfort. No fee for admission, but a $10 donation will help defray the cost of popcorn. Call 227-7310, as space may be limited. Parking available around the museum and the building is handicapped accessible.

For more, visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org.