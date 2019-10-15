Shine By The Sea Creative Hair Design hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 10 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of their studio in Ocean View, Suite 5, 111 Atlantic Ave.

What started as an onsite bridal business has grown into a full-service salon. Shine By the Sea continues offers onsite bridal services, and can accommodate smaller groups for weddings and special occasions on the premises. In the studio, they also offer services including cut, color and styling, specialty aesthetics, makeup classes, full body waxing and facials.

For more, visit shinebythesea.com or call 537-0500.