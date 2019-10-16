Bayside, in Fenwick Island, was recently awarded the Community of the Year award and was named Best in Innovative Land Planning at the Great American Living Awards, held Oct. 10 in McLean, Virginia.

Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association, the annual Great American Living Awards program is the most prestigious residential design, sales and marketing competition in the metropolitan Washington market. Builders, developers, architects, sales, marketing, merchandising and advertising professionals have judged these awards for more than 50 years. Great American Living Award winners are considered the "best of the best." This marks the second time in three years Bayside was named Community of the Year by the NVBIA, as the community also won in 2017.

Owned by the Carl M. Freeman Companies, Bayside is designed to enhance the land’s beauty while providing amenities and residential choices. A Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, miles of trails and conservation area, maintain open space. Bayside offers amenities including community pools, fitness, tennis, kayaking, paddleboarding, stocked ponds, a dog park, poolside bars, life enrichment classes, kids’ programming, community events and an integrated retail and entertainment venue.

“Congratulations to our partners at the Carl M. Freeman Companies on taking home this prestigious honor,” said Mike Ryan, chief operating officer, Troon. “Bayside is a special place and well-deserving of the Community of the Year award.”

In June, Bayside Resort Golf Club was rated the No. 1 golf course in Delaware by Golfweek in the publication’s "2019 Best Courses You Can Play in Each State" list.

For more, visit livebayside.com and golfbayside.com.