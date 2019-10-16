50-year-old Louis Bland charged

The Georgetown Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly stole another man's wallet at Royal Farms.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the victim was reportedly walking out of the store when he was approached by an unknown male who asked him for money. The victim continued walking until he reached his vehicle at the gas pumps, at which point the suspect allegedly took his wallet from his pant pocket. The victim attempted to regain the wallet but was overpowered by the suspect. The suspect then ran from the scene.

The Georgetown Police Department identified the suspect through video surveillance. Louis Bland, 50, of Georgetown, was found sleeping in the breezeway of a commercial building the next day and taken into custody.



Bland was charged with second-degree robbery and trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $3,000 bond.