Troop 76 honors teen at Court of Honor at American Legion Post 14, the site of his Eagle Scout service project.

Troop 76 held a Court of Honor Sept. 28 to award the rank of Eagle Scout to TJ Hardesty.

Eagle is the highest rank in Scouts BSA.

The ceremony was held at the site of Hardesty's Eagle Scout service project, American Legion Post 14 in Smyrna. He organized the repainting of the artillery guns in front of the Post, improved the landscaping and lights around the guns and spruced up the area around a bench nearby.

Among the honored guests at the ceremony were Smyrna Mayor Robert Johnson, state Rep. William Carson, and Abby Betts representing Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long.