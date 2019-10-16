Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford, will host a four-session diabetes educational program, The Diabetes Connection, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6, 13, 20 and Dec. 4.

This four-session diabetes program will include weekly education sessions in a group setting. One family member or significant other can attend as a guest.

Week one covers “What is Diabetes? Physiology and Self-Care Skills Review”; week two, “Meal Planning, Eating Out, Reading Food Labels”; week three, “Self Blood Glucose Monitoring & Management, Sick Day Rules, Traveling”; and week four, “Medications Used to Manage Diabetes, Stress Management — Coping with Diabetes & Lifestyle Changes.”

To register or for more, call 629-6611, ext. 2446.