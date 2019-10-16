Nanticoke Weight Loss & General Surgery will host a bariatric support group from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Nanticoke Training Center, located within the Miller Building, 121 S. Front St., Seaford.

Support group meetings will include guest speakers and presentations to provide information about nutrition, supplements, exercise and behavior modifications. Patients and their spouses, family members or friends are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

For information, visit nanticokeweightloss.org or call 536-5395.