The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will continue its fall season from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at Richard Shields Elementary School, 910 Shields Ave., with 25 vendors through Nov. 23.

Customers can celebrate the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival at the market while experiencing the tastes and smells of an autumn farmers market and listening to multi-instrumental jazz sax player Everett Spells as he roams the market grounds.

Favorite market vendors will be there offering the bounties of fall harvest: cabbage, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, winter squash, carrots, peppers, lettuces, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, apples, cider, mushrooms, chicken, pork, oysters, freshly laid eggs, breads, jams and jellies, pastries, milk, yogurt, macaroons and flowers for the table.

The market offers food stamps at the market. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.