Katie Johnson was honored with Beebe Medical Foundation’s 2019 Philanthropy Award during the annual Beebe Medical Staff New Provider Reception on Oct. 3 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Route 1.

The Philanthropy Award is presented each year to a member of the Beebe Medical Staff who embodies the spirit of giving and who has been recognized by a grateful patient through the Celebrate Excellent Care program. During the evening event, Beebe also celebrated the 61 providers on staff who were named “Top Docs” by Delaware Today, along with honoring the new providers who joined the medical staff this past year.

Johnson is the medical director of Palliative Care at Beebe Healthcare. She has also contributed to the I Believe in Beebe Campaign and is a 1916 Club member, which is a group of donors who have given at least $1,916 annually through Beebe Medical Foundation.

“Dr. Johnson sets an example with her compassionate care and extraordinary commitment to the community,” said Judy Aliquo, president and CEO, Beebe Medical Foundation. “She is a Beebe Believer. She is a proud member of the 1916 Club and has contributed generously to the I Believe in Beebe Campaign. Her work makes an impact on family lives throughout Sussex County.”

As medical director of the Palliative Care team, Johnson and her team focuses on connecting patients and families with resources so that the highest quality of life is achieved while preparing for the future.

Johnson and Kiernan Quay recently highlighted their work during the Post-Acute Care eBrite state forum. The team identified high-risk patients and worked on engaging and educating primary care physicians about the outpatient and palliative care clinic resources in Sussex County.

“I am so lucky to be able to work at Beebe and provide palliative care services to our hospital and our community,” said Johnson. “It is rare now to belong to a small community hospital and the Beebe Medical Foundation is proof that giving can go a long way. Philanthropy is an important part of our family, and we are proud members of the Foundation’s 1916 Club and other fundraising efforts. I look forward to continuing our partnership and am humbled by this award.”

