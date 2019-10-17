Keller Williams Realty announced the September Top Producers for its Delaware locations.

Val Ellenberger, of the Lewes office, won top honors for highest listing volume for individual agent for the month of September.

Other individual awards for top listings by office went to Dan Taglienti, of the West Fenwick office, and Chrisy Tingle, of the Bethany Beach office.

Surf on Home Team of The Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office won top honors for the highest listing volume for a team. The Move to DE Team consists of Steve Alexander, Dave Liederman and Jenny Smith.

Other team awards for top listings by office: Seaside Seven, of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office — Ann Baker, Sarah Schifano, Shelby Smith, Laurie McFaul, Christine Antonioli, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn and Bill Hand; Jared Bowers Group, of the Bethany Beach office — Jared Bowers, Jason Mathis-White and Erica Bader; Megan Aitken Team, of the Lewes office — Megan Aitken, Kristin Searles and Daisy Lopez; Veirs-Bouloucon Home Team, of the West Fenwick Office — Courtney Bouloucon, Marc Bouloucon and Al Veirs; Bright Home Group, of the Laurel office — William Brown, Erik Brubaker, Jay Doaty, Rich Hutchins, Lisa Whited and Meme Ellis; and the Revolution Group, of the Milford Office — Shonda Kelly, Stephanie Beck, Kelly Salmon, Russ Chandler, Cashea Kelly, Carol Day, Marcus Munday, Sonia Reyes and Taylor Cave.

Val Ellenberger, of the Lewes office, won top honors for the top written sales volume for individual agent for the month of September.

Other individual awards for top written volume by office went to Taglienti, of the West Fenwick office, and Chris Allen, of the Bethany Beach office.

Seaside Seven Team of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for top written volume for teams for the month of September.

Other team awards for top written sales volume by office: Jared Bowers Group of the Bethany Beach office; Jeffrey Fowler Group of the Lewes office; Veirs Bouloucon Home Group Team of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony, Bright Home Group of the Laurel office, and the Revolution Group of the Milford office.

Jen Hughes, of the West Fenwick office, won top honors for the highest sold volume for individual agents for the month of September.

Other individual award winners for highest sold volume by office were Tingle, of the Bethany Beach office, and Lisa Lynch, of the Lewes office.

Seaside Seven Team of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office won top honors for highest sales volume for teams for September.

Other team awards for highest sales volume by office: Megan Aitken Team, of the Lewes office, Revolution Group of the Milford office, Buy at the Beach Team of the Bethany Beach office — Paul Sicari and Will Melton — Veirs Bouloucon Home Group Team of the West Fenwick office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office, Bright Home Group of the Laurel office and the Revolution Group of the Milford office.

Awards were also presented to the highest number of units for the month for individual agents and teams for the month of September. Val Ellenberger of the Lewes office won top honor for highest numbers of listings obtained, and Erin Lee won for most ratified contracts and most closings for the month. Bright Home Group of the Laurel office won for most listings for the month, and the Seaside 7 won for highest number of ratified contracts and most closings for the month.

