Clayton Fire Chief Alex Carrow was sworn in as the president of the Kent County Fire Chiefs Association during the Oct. 9 at the Clayton Fire Company.

Clayton Fire Chief Alex Carrow was sworn in as the president of the Kent County Fire Chiefs Association during the Oct. 9 at the Clayton Fire Company. Mike Rush, past president of the Delaware Fire Chiefs Association, was the installing officer.

Serving as a member of the Clayton Fire Company since 2003, Carrow is a third generation fire chief. His father and grandfather both served as chief of Clayton, and the Clayton Fire Hall where the meeting was held is named for his grandfather, William R. “Ace” Carrow.

Clayton Fire Company President Kevin Wilson congratulated Carrow.

“The company is proud of your accomplishments. You are part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Wilson said.

His county president’s pin was presented by his wife, Ashley, who is also a member of the Clayton Fire Company.