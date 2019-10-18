Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Ed Markey, D-Maryland; Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia; and Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey; to urge the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to conduct an outreach campaign to educate clinicians, Medicare beneficiaries with cognitive impairment and their families on the assessment and care planning services currently available to them.

“As you know, more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and, without significant action, nearly 14 million Americans will have Alzheimer’s by 2050,” wote the senators. “Caring for those with Alzheimer’s will cost an estimated $290 billion in 2019, with Medicare and Medicaid bearing $195 billion — 67% — that figure. As the research community continues to search for a disease modifying therapy and better symptomatic treatments, CMS must do all it can to ensure the best quality of care and quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s. Care planning is central to that effort.”

“Your leadership is critical to ensuring seniors living with cognitive impairment, including those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, have access to comprehensive care planning services,” the senators continued.