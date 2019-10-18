A box truck allegedly ran a stop sign

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a scooter in Lewes.

The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, as a 2018 Freightliner six-wheel box truck was traveling southbound on Clay Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Kings Highway. At the same time, a 2012 Chongqing scooter was traveling westbound, on Kings Highway approaching the intersection of Clay Road.

The operator of the box truck slowed but failed to stop, entering the intersection directly in front of the scooter. The operator of the scooter swerved in an effort to avoid the box truck but was unable to avoid a collision.

The operator of the box truck, a 22-year-old Delmar, Maryland man, was properly restrained and did not sustain injury.

The operator of the scooter, a 56-year-old Lewes man, was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

Kings Highway was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.