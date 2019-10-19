36 year old Bruce G. Satchell of Milton

Delaware State Police have made an arrest in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries in Milton and Harbeson.

Between Oct. 6 and 15, 2019, troopers investigated six separate incidents, three of which were residential burglaries in the Milton area and three incidents in which vehicles were broken into. Police developed 36-year-old Bruce G. Satchell, of Milton, a suspect.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Satchell was taken into custody without incidence at his residence in the 28000 block of Fisher Road. He was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of felony theft, three counts of misdemeanor theft, four counts of criminal mischief and four counts of criminal trespass.

Satchell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $39,404 cash bail.