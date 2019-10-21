Bayhealth Cancer Institute recently held its ninth annual Runway of Hope fundraiser at Rehoboth Beach Country Club.

The event, which features a silent auction, plated luncheon and fashion show, supports the Institute’s Survivorship Program. This year’s event raised more than $83,000.

The Survivorship Program supports cancer patients as they transition from cancer treatment to cancer survivorship. A nurse navigator, in collaboration with the patient’s oncologist, creates an individualized plan for each patient that includes information on follow-up care and meets with the patient to review it and address any concerns they may have. The nurse navigator also offers referrals for ongoing counseling and any other resources or support the patient needs.

“On behalf of the entire team at the Bayhealth Cancer Institute, we want to thank the community for their support,” said John D. Shevock, senior director of operations, oncology service line and executive director, Bayhealth Cancer Institute. “The proceeds from Runway support direct patient care for cancer patients as they transition after their treatment is over.”

For more, visit bayhealth.org/cancer.