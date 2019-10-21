Beebe Healthcare’s IT Security department has teamed up with two public libraries to present tips on cybersecurity for the community.

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the classes will take place from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave.; and 1-3 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Attendees can expect to learn tips about leading a lifestyle of security awareness; how to identify and react to phishing emails; critical impacts of data breaches on the industry, home and communities; how to identify and respond if personal information has been leaked; and tools to take and educate the community.

The event is free and open to the public.

“As a part of celebrating and advocating security awareness not only at work, but at home, school, and beyond, we are conducting a cybersecurity awareness class pilot for all that are interested in protecting the families and communities from online malicious actors,” said Rob Bentley, IT Security manager, Beebe Healthcare.