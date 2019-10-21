15-year-old Lukas Morrison arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown teen in connection with a stabbing.

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 50 Market Street in Blades. The suspect, 15-year-old Lukas Morrison, was arguing with three other males about him owing them money. The altercation escalated and Morrison began fighting with one of them, an 18-year-old.

During the course of the fight, Morrison allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the subject once in his lower extremity. Both then left the scene. The victim went to an area hospital, where he was treated and released for a puncture wound.

Morrison was taken in to custody at his residence without incident. He was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. Morrison was then released to a guardian, pending a future court appearance.