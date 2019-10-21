Estimated $75,000 in damages

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that a fire at a Millville home was accidental.

The blaze was reported shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, in the 35000 block of Hoot Owl Lane. The Millville Fire Company responded to the fire.

Smoke alarms inside the home operated alerting the occupants to the fire. No injuries were reported.

State fire investigators have determined that the fire originated inside an attached garage and that an electrical wiring malfunction caused the fire.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $75,000, including exposure damage to a neighbor’s house.