Nanticoke Health Services announced the recipient of its 15th annual Nanticoke Tributes for Healthcare Leadership Awards is Steven A. Rose, president and CEO or Nanticoke Health Services.

The Nanticoke Tributes Award honors the contributions of a leader, mentor and visionary who have given so much of themselves to help Nanticoke Health Services grow, excel and serve the community better.

Rose has held numerous governance roles since joining Nanticoke Health Services as president and CEO more than 11 years ago. Most notably he was a three year member of the American Hospital Association board of directors, the first Delawarean ever to do so in the AHA’s 118-year history. During his tenure he chaired the AHA’s Region 3 Policy Board. Rose has also chaired the Delaware Healthcare Association board and was the inaugural board chair of eBrightHealth, a joint venture of five Delaware hospitals. Currently he is on the board of the Coalition to Protect America’s Hospitals.

Rose retired from the U.S. Army as lieutenant colonel with 30 years of total service. He and his wife Rosie reside in Bridgeville. They have seven children, 10 grandchildren and three dogs.

The Nanticoke Tributes Award will be presented at a dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 at Heritage Shores in Bridgeville. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and tickets are $125 per person.

For more, visit nanticoke.org/tributes or call 536-5390.