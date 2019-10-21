More than 450 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners — peers without a disability — will compete at the annual Special Olympics Delaware Fall Sports Festival on Oct. 26 at St. Andrew’s School, 350 Noxontown Road, Middletown.

Competition begins early that morning with round-robin tournaments in bocce, flag football, soccer and volleyball that will continue throughout the day. A 5k and 1-mile run takes place on the cross-country path through the woods beginning at 8:30 a.m. More than 100 coaches have volunteered to train the athletes during the past two months.

Chase is the presenting sponsor of the Fall Festival for the 22nd consecutive year. The company provides not only the financial resources for the event, but puts together an organizing committee made up of its employees. In addition, more than 300 Chase employees, along with their families and friends, fill various volunteer roles leading up to and on the day of the event.

“Chase employees look forward every year to helping our local community and our involvement in the Special Olympics Delaware Fall Sports Festival is one of the highlights of our year,” said event co-chair Scott Lammers, Chase vice president and operations leader. “The athletes inspire us and each and every one of us walks away knowing that we received far more out of being part of the event than we could ever give.”

This year’s event marks the fifth consecutive year St. Andrew’s has hosted the Fall Festival, with students, faculty and staff volunteering at the event.

“St. Andrew’s School is honored to partner with Special Olympics Delaware for its Fall Festival," said St. Andrew's Head of School Tad Roach. "The athletes are the true heroes, and it has been a privilege for our students and School to be able to support this amazing organization."

“We are so fortunate to have Chase and St. Andrew’s involved,” said Kylie Frazer, SODE senior director of sports. “The resources they provide are invaluable in allowing our athletes, coaches and families to experience a first-class event.”

The Opening Ceremony is at 11 a.m. inside Sipprelle Field House.

Admission to the ceremony and all sports events is free and open to the public.

For more, including individual sports schedules, visit sode.org.