The public is encouraged to attend Sussex Central High School’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 15 in the school auditorium, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown.

The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding accomplishments in the professional field; service to the nation, state and/or community; and other outstanding achievements. Sussex Central will be honoring six new members of its Hall of Fame: Mark Williams, Class of 1981; Daniel Lee Ingram, Class of 1988; Rodney Layfield, Class of 1991; Chuck Hudson, Class of 1992; Jennifer Oliva, Class of 1992; and Darion Showell, Class of 2002.

RSVP to 934-3166 or kelly.deleon@irsd.k12.de.us.

For more, visit schs.irsd.net.