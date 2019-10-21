Camryn Thompson is making the most out of her time at Delaware Technical Community College.

Thompson, a business administration major, is a rare two-sport athlete for Delaware Tech. Last spring, she played softball, and this fall she is playing women’s volleyball.

“It has been a really cool experience,” said Thompson. “I grew up playing these two sports and now I’ve had the opportunity to play them both one last time.”

Thompson, of Georgetown, began playing softball with a T-ball team. She added volleyball to her athletic background when she was in fifth grade. She continued playing both for Delmarva Christian High School. In softball, she was named the conference Player of the Year as a junior and senior and the team’s Most Valuable Player those two years as well. In volleyball, she was part of a team that qualified for the state tournament on several occasions.

When she started looking into attending college, the opportunity to play softball at Del Tech confirmed her decision that it was the right institution for her. During the summer of 2019, she learned about the option to try out for the women’s volleyball team, and jumped at the chance.

“It has been a very good opportunity,” Thompson said. “Being involved in sports has been an extra motivator for me to get better grades, and has helped me improve my time management. Playing sports has also given me a nice break from just going to school and working, and I’ve made a lot of really good friends.”

Thompson is a pitcher in softball and an outside hitter in volleyball. For softball, she took pitching lessons and spent a lot of time practicing with her dad to improve her skills. For volleyball, she spent hours practicing, but playing the game as often as possible helped her improve.

After her 2019 softball season, Thompson earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Student Athlete honors for her outstanding grade point average.

After graduation, Thompson is planning to continue her education at a four-year university.

