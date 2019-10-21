The Women’s March Sussex will sponsor an advocacy training workshop and seminar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to advocate for issues in the General Assembly, why it is necessary and some proven advocating approaches. In addition, attendees will get practice preparing advocacy strategies and materials. Bring a computer or writing materials to use in developing these tools.

The Delaware General Assembly is only in session from January through June. All new and reconsidered bills must go through the intense process of becoming laws in just six short months. Advocating before and early during the legislative session can be most effective when correspondence, as well as, contacts with state representatives and state senators are coordinated and focused on a desired outcome.

The event is free, but registration is required to womensmarchsussex.com.