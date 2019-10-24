Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore received a $25,000 grant from Discover Bank to offer children younger than 3 autism Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy.

“Easterseals recognizes the critical need in our community for ABA therapy for children with autism under the age of three,” said Easterseals President/CEO Kenan Sklenar. “Easterseals is pleased to partner with Discover Bank to offer children this new therapy service.”

Discover Bank has been a longtime partner with Easterseals providing more than $125,000 over the past five years for their employment and health programs.

ABA therapy programs help increase language and communication skills, and improve attention, focus, social skills, memory and academics by focusing on teaching new skills. Family education and support is also a critical component when working with very young children. Studies show, when ABA therapy starts before the age of 2, the therapy is even more successful.

For more, visit de.easterseals.com.