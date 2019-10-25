Bayhealth team members recently united to raise awareness about substance abuse in support of the statewide initiative “Delaware Goes Purple.”

The mission is to remove the stigma associated with addiction, provide support and inform community members about access to local resources.

“Opioid addiction is a nationwide issue, and one Delaware is far too familiar with as Delaware has the sixth highest overdose rate per capita in the nation,” said Chief Medical Information Officer Jonathan Kaufmann. “This is why Bayhealth leadership felt it was imperative that we not only work with state agencies, but come together as a group to see what we can do to fight this epidemic.”

One of Bayhealth’s recent initiatives to fight substance abuse includes creating an Opioid Oversight Task Force. This interdisciplinary group, with staff from Pharmacy, Care Management, Medical Staff, Pastoral Care, Patient Care Services and more, has been in place for more than a year. The task force is working towards updating policies, reducing prescriptions for opioids, increasing patient access to Medication Assisted Therapy and embedding peer recovery specialists to connect patients with treatment centers. In addition, the team in Bayhealth’s Specialty Care Nursery at the Kent Campus offers a range of treatment options to comfort and support substance exposed infants.

For more, visit helpisherede.com.