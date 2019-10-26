The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Bethany Beach Ocean Suites & Holiday Inn Express and the Delaware Office of Tourism will present the third annual Fire & Ice Festival on Jan. 24-26, 2020.

New this year, the festival will expand outside of Bethany Beach, reaching down route 26 into Ocean View and Millville, with a large interactive sculpture in each town. The “Out of this World” event will feature space-themed sculptures, events and activities.

Interactive sculptures will be available throughout the day and lit up at night. Activities such as juggling exhibitions, bonfires, movies, stargazing and a live sculpture demonstration with ice vendor Ice Lab from Baltimore, Maryland, will take place throughout the weekend. The weekend’s events will benefit local nonprofits and organizations, with the festival’s main beneficiary being Nemours duPont Pediatrics and SeniorCare, Sussex Campus.

Complete details and a full schedule of events will be available at fireandicede.com as details are confirmed.

For more, call 539-2100.