The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating this morning’s fire in Smyrna that heavily damaged a home.

The blaze was reported at about 7 a.m., in the 100 block of North Lincoln Street off of East Mt. Vernon Street near Centennial Church, between Main Street and U.S. Route 13.

Firefighters from Citizens' Hose Company responded to extinguish the fire.

No one was in the house, and no injuries were reported, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.

Investigators from the fire marshal's office are at the house searching for what caused the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $75,000, Chionchio said.