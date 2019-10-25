A retired hairstylist from Lewes won $10,000 from the Delaware Lottery.

Karen Gelbogis purchased six "Money to Burn" instant game tickets from the Daily Market in Lewes, one of which ended up being winner.



"I scratched it at the store, and there it was," said Gelbogis. "I was shaking. I had to show my husband to be sure. It was unbelievable."



Gelbogis said she enjoys visiting the casinos and playing instant games.

"I've won $6,000 and $1,500 at Harrington Raceway in the past, but this is my first big i/nstant game win," she said.



"It's always great to see Delaware Lottery players win big," said Vernon Kirk, Director of the Delaware Lottery. "Congratulations to Mrs. Gelbogis on her $10,000 win."



When asked what she was planning to do with her winnings, Gelbogis said she plans to use it to pay some bills and put some money towards her car.



She claimed her prize at Lottery Headquarters on October 23.