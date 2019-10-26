Sussex Technical High School’s Army JROTC cadets recently raised $4,753 for CHEER Inc. with their annual CHEER Walk tradition on the Rehoboth Boardwalk.

Over the past 15 years, the Raven JROTC battalion has raised $95,000 to benefit the organization.

The 1.5-mile march involved about 60 cadets, participating on a recent in-service day off from school. The top individual fundraiser was cadet Malaurie Noble of Frankford, who raised $500.

At Sussex Tech, JROTC is an elective class with an emphasis on citizenship, leadership, teamwork and personal responsibility. After-school opportunities include serving on the Raider, drill and air rifle teams, or as a member of the color guard.