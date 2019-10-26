Beebe Healthcare will host onsite, scheduled interviews for certified nursing assistants Wednesdays, Oct. 30 through Nov. 20, at its Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, 424 Savannah Road, Lewes.

Interested candidates may schedule their interview by calling 645-3336 and should bring their Beebe application and resume with them to the interview.

Beebe Healthcare has opportunities available for full-time, part-time, and casual CNAs. Applicants must be licensed in Delaware. Positions are available in the intensive care unit, stepdown, clinical decision unit, med surg and orthopaedics.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.